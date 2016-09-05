Prom Date Lottery?
What is a prom date lottery? Your prom date is picked at random, ensuring nobody is left out. A Midwest school has been doing it for decades, and says it works great. What do you think of this idea?
What is a prom date lottery? Your prom date is picked at random, ensuring nobody is left out. A Midwest school has been doing it for decades, and says it works great. What do you think of this idea?
Aiden, a 5-year-old boy battling cancer, lost his teddy bear during a recent trip to the Mayo Clinic. He was devastated, so his family took to social media to ask for help tracking the stuffed-animal down.
What would you buy if you won a $200 Amazon shopping spree? You could go practical, or you could buy one of these...
Rochester-based soccer franchise Med City FC needs your help choosing the team's nickname.
For those of us who live in Rochester, this will come as no surprise!
Burrito fans will soon have another delicious option in town, starting this summer.
When people think about wine they think of places like France or Napa Valley. Minnesota isn't the first place that typically comes to mind. There are several award winning wines produced right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes though.
The good folks at Estately are at it again. At the beginning of the year, the real estate website shared a map the highlighted the most Googled thing in each state in 2016. Now, they've come out with a new map showing the item most searched for on Google Shop.
When you put your house up for sale in Rochester, you can expect to it to sell faster than ever! If you've been debating putting your house on the market, now is the time to do it...
Last month, someone tried to fool me with this exact same scam but because I'd read about this earlier I was able to blow it off with no harm done.
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man was taken to St Marys Hospital early Friday after he was assaulted and robbed behind a downtown bar.
Americans love food! Did you know that food is the most popular category on Pinterest with over 15 billion ideas? So what food are Minnesotans pinning the most?
Each year the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester selects a 'Youth of the Year' to recognize an standout member and give them a platform to showcase their character, leadership and personal development. Rochester's 'Youth of the Year' this year is Rosalind Moore.
I have a quest - to find the absolute best dessert in Rochester, Minnesota. Rochester has a vast variety of selections to choose from after much discussions with friends...
Police are warning the public about a new prank involving Siri. However, it's anything but funny.